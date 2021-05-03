One of the hallmarks of totalitarian systems is the criminalization of dissent. Not just the stigmatization of dissent or the demonization of dissent, but the formal criminalization of dissent, and any other type of opposition to the official ideology of the totalitarian system. Global capitalism has been inching its way toward this step for quite some time, and now, apparently, it is ready to take it.
Germany has been leading the way. For over a year, anyone questioning or protesting the “Covid emergency measures” or the official Covid-19 narrative has been demonized by the government and the media, and, sadly, but not completely unexpectedly, the majority of the German public. And now such dissent is officially “extremism.”
Yes, that’s right, in “New Normal” Germany, if you dissent from the official state ideology, you are now officially a dangerous “extremist.” The German Intelligence agency (the “BfV”) has even invented a new category of “extremists” in order to allow themselves to legally monitor anyone suspected of being “anti-democratic and/or delegitimizing the state in a way that endangers security,” like … you know, non-violently protesting, or speaking out against, or criticizing, or satirizing, the so-called “New Normal.”
Naturally, I’m a little worried, as I have engaged in most of these “extremist” activities. My thoughtcrimes are just sitting there on the Internet waiting to be scrutinized by the BfV. They’re probably Google-translating this column right now, compiling a list of all the people reading it, and their Facebook friends and Twitter followers, and professional associates, and family members, and anyone any of the aforementioned people have potentially met with, or casually mentioned, who might have engaged in similar thoughtcrimes.
You probably think I’m joking, don’t you? I’m not joking. Not even slightly. The Federal Office for Protection of the Constitution (“Bundesamt für Verfassungsschutz”) is actively monitoring anyone questioning or challenging the official “New Normal” ideology … the “Covid Deniers,” the “conspiracy theorists,” the “anti-vaxxers,” the dreaded “Querdenkers” (i.e., people who “think outside the box”), and anyone else they feel like monitoring who has refused to join the Covidian Cult. We’re now official enemies of the state, no different than any other “terrorists” … or, OK, technically, a little different.
As The New York Times reported last week (German Intelligence Puts Coronavirus Deniers Under Surveillance), “the danger from coronavirus deniers and conspiracy theorists does not fit the mold posed by the usual politically driven groups, including those on the far left and right, or by Islamic extremists.” Still, according to the German Interior Ministry, we diabolical “Covid deniers,” “conspiracy theorists,” and “anti-vaxxers” have “targeted the state itself, its leaders, businesses, the press, and globalism,” and have “attacked police officers” and “defied civil authorities.”
Moreover, back in August of 2020, in a dress rehearsal for the “Storming of the Capitol,” “Covid-denying” insurrectionists “scaled the steps of Parliament” (i.e., the Reichstag). Naturally, The Times neglects to mention that this so-called “Storming of the Reichstag” was performed by a small sub-group of protesters to whom the German authorities had granted a permit to assemble (apart from the main demonstration, which was massive and completely peaceful) on the steps of the Reichstag, which the German police had, for some reason, left totally unguarded. In light of the background of the person the German authorities issued this “Steps-of-the-Reichstag” protest permit to — a known former-NPD functionary, in other words, a neo-Nazi — well, the whole thing seemed a bit questionable to me … but what do I know? I’m just a “conspiracy theorist.”
According to Al Jazeera, the German Interior Ministry explained that these querdenking “extremists encourage supporters to ignore official orders and challenge the state monopoly on the use of force.” Seriously, can you imagine anything more dangerous? Mindlessly following orders and complying with the state’s monopoly on the use of force are the very cornerstones of modern democracy … or some sort of political system, anyway.
But, see, there I go, again “being anti-democratic” and “delegitimizing the state,” not to mention “relativizing the Holocaust” (also a criminal offense in Germany) by comparing one totalitarian system to another, as I have done repeatedly on social media, and in a column I published in November of 2020, when the parliament passed the “Infection Protection Act,” which bears no comparison whatsoever to the “Enabling Act of 1933.”
This isn’t just a German story, of course. As I reported in a column in February, The “New Normal” War on Domestic Terror is a global war, and it’s just getting started. According to a Department of Homeland Security “National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin” (and the “liberal” corporate-media propaganda machine), “democracy” remains under imminent threat from these “ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority” and other such “grievances fueled by false narratives” including “anger over Covid-19 restrictions.”
These Covid-denying “violent extremists” have apparently joined forces with the “white-supremacist, Russia-backed, Trump-loving “Putin-Nazis” that terrorized “democracy” for the past four years, and almost overthrew the US government by sauntering around inside the US Capitol Building without permission, scuffling with police, attacking furniture, and generally acting rude and unruly. No, they didn’t actually kill anyone, as the corporate media all reported they did, but trespassing in a government building and putting your feet up on politicians’ desks is pretty much exactly the same as “terrorism.”
Or whatever. It’s not like the truth actually matters, not when you are whipping up mass hysteria over imaginary “Russian assets,” “white-supremacist militias,” “Covid-denying extremists,” “anti-vax terrorists,” and “apocalyptic plagues.” When you’re rolling out a new official ideology — a pathologized-totalitarian ideology — and criminalizing all dissent, the point is not to appear to be factual. The point is just to terrorize the shit out of people.
As Hermann Goering famously explained regarding how to lead a country to war (and the principle holds true for any big transition, like the one we are experiencing currently):
“[T]he people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger.”
Go back and read those quotes from the German Interior Ministry and the DHS again slowly. The message they are sending is unmistakeably clear. It might not seem all that new, but it is. Yes, they have been telling us “we are being attacked” and denouncing critics, protesters, and dissidents for twenty years (i.e., since the War on Terror was launched in 2001, and for the last four years in their War on Populism), but this is a whole new level of it … a fusion of official narratives and their respective official enemies into a singular, aggregate official narrative in which dissent will no longer be permitted.
Instead, it will be criminalized, or it will be pathologized.
Seriously, go back and read those quotes again. Global capitalist governments and their corporate media mouthpieces are telling us, in no uncertain terms, that “objection to their authority” will no longer be tolerated, nor will dissent from their official narratives. Such dissent will be deemed “dangerous” and above all “false.” It will not be engaged with or rationally debated. It will be erased from public view. There will be an inviolable, official “reality.” Any deviation from official “reality” or defiance of the “civil authorities” will be labelled “extremism,” and dealt with accordingly.
This is the essence of totalitarianism, the establishment of an inviolable official ideology and the criminalization of dissent. And that is what is happening, right now. A new official ideology is being established. Not a state ideology. A global ideology. The “New Normal” is that official ideology. Technically, it is an official post-ideology, an official “reality,” an axiomatic “fact,” which only “criminals” and “psychopaths” would deny.
I’ll be digging deeper into “New Normal” ideology and “pathologized totalitarianism” in my future columns, and … sorry, they probably won’t be very funny. For now I’ll leave you with two more quotes. The emphasis is mine, as ever.
Here’s California State Senator Richard Pan, author of an op-ed in the Washington Post: “Anti-vax extremism is akin to domestic terrorism,” quoted in the Los Angeles Times:
“These extremists have not yet been held accountable, so they continue to escalate violence against the body public … We must now summon the political will to demand that domestic terrorists face consequences for their words and actions. Our democracy and our lives depend on it … They’ve been building alliances with white supremacists, conspiracy theorists and [others] on the far right …”
And here’s Peter Hotez in Nature magazine:
“The United Nations and the highest levels of governments must take direct, even confrontational, approaches with Russia, and move to dismantle anti-vaccine groups in the United States. Efforts must expand into the realm of cyber security, law enforcement, public education and international relations. A high-level inter-agency task force reporting to the UN secretary-general could assess the full impact of anti-vaccine aggression, and propose tough, balanced measures. The task force should include experts who have tackled complex global threats such as terrorism, cyber attacks and nuclear armament, because anti-science is now approaching similar levels of peril. It is becoming increasingly clear that advancing immunization requires a counter-offensive.”
We’ll be hearing a lot more rhetoric like this as this new, more totalitarian structure of global capitalism gradually develops … probably a good idea to listen carefully, and assume the New Normals mean exactly what they say.
#
CJ Hopkins
May 3, 2021
Photo: 1918 flu pandemic
Yes – »dissent is aggression«, that’s in short the situation. And the constitution, the »Grundgesetz« in Germany, is going to be valid only (well, in parts…) for non-dissenters. Or, to put it more blankly: for obedient citizens only, and definitely not for »terrorists«. So we are not just »at war with a virus«, but with all these dangerous »dissenters« aka »domestic terrorists«.
Right now it is still fairly easy to leave the country. But this coup is taking place worldwide. The ones behind it will go on until they are sure their absolute will is imposed over every living being under the sun – unless enough of us wake up in time to bring their plans to a halt…
LikeLike
Germany is no longer being run as a sovereign state. It is in the hands of psychopaths from the WEF. Klaus Schwab and his transhumanist friends.
At Corona-Ausschuss, they recently mentioned that they discovered a document from the Bundesregierung in which The Great Reset was being discussed in 2017. Also in that document were plans for a “post-democratic society” in which voting was abolished. Check it ou: Sitzung 50, IIRC.
Time to move back to the US. Florida ain’t looking too bad.
> Yes – »dissent is aggression«, that’s in short the situation. <
The framing of those of us who object to being injected with an experimental substance
that seems to be killing (oops!) more than it's helping as "aggressors" is quite clever-
but those who Rule Us can afford the very best of Explaining-Class Explainers..
And a big middle finger salute to the copious kowtowing bureaucrat-brained traitors to their own class who keep this giant shitball rolling. Fuck you, you selfish, low EQ, sadistic cunts.
De-constructing The Great Reset
.
There are behavioral psychologists currently employed by many so-called democratic governments to permanently modify their own citizens conditioned behavioral responses, without obtaining individual legal consent.
As the primary responsibility lies with the State itself for the protection of its population from such crimes.
The State itself is now responsible for ‘Crimes Against Humanity’
Eugenics, Enslavement, Fraud, Mass Deception, Imprisonment.
These crimes against humanity constitute a major threat to international peace and security.
The criminal behavioral psychologists partnering with the criminal state, think that the individual is their behavior personified.
They think you are nothing but the totality of your actions, so if your actions can be understood you are understood.
Yet you are more, much more than the sum total of your actions, you are not only your behavior.
Behavior is an indication of the inner spirit, it is not the root.
Behavior is the outward expression of the inner spirit.
Only ignorant people try to change the outward expression without changing the cause of that expression.
Without transforming your inner being you cannot change your outer conduct.
To try to change the periphery without changing the center is a pipe dream.
The effort is not only futile, it is harmful.
It is suicidal.
It is nothing but forcing affliction on oneself.
No doubt this suppression satisfies the needs of ‘The Great Reset’ but the individual cracks under it and is shattered.
This is satisfying the needs of society at the cost of the individual.
It creates a rift, a duality in them.
Their personality loses its natural simplicity and they suffer from the conflict within themselves.
This is social violence.
Madness is the natural outcome of a civilization based on this kind of false, hollow, behavioral modifications.
Therefore madness increases with the advance of civilization and the time may come when our whole civilization will end in madness.
The last two world wars were this kind of madness and we are heading towards a third and perhaps final conflict.
Unless you become conscious of your consciousness, unless you become aware of your inner light, you will go on living in these illusions.
Ultimately, Marxist globalist forces wish to totally destroy all capitalism, but capitalism is not an ideology.
It is not imposed on the society, it is a natural growth.
It is not like communism, or fascism, or socialism, these are ideologies, they have to be imposed.
Capitalism has come on its own.
In fact, the word “capitalism” has been given by the anti-capitalist thinkers, the communists, the socialists and others.
Capitalism is a state of freedom, it allows you all kinds of freedoms.
Communism will not allow you all kinds of freedoms, communism will give you only one ideology to believe in, there is no question of choice.
Communism by trying to impose equality through state actors and social justice warriors, means everything good that should be given to all individuals is cancelled.
The individual is first cancelled, then controlled and imprisoned by the Marxist collective hive mind.
For communism there is no way to keep people equal without force.
But what kind of a utopia is it which is kept by force?
Communism is an “ism”, capitalism is not an “ism.”
Capitalism is simply a natural phenomenon that has come on its own.
There are no capitalist philosophers, there is no capitalist party, there is no capitalist economy which has been enforced on people, it is a growth.
Capitalism is the only state where you are not forced to live in a cage, you are free.
Capitalism is basically individualism, it is not a social structure.
Capitalism gives you the freedom to be yourself.
The yearning for freedom, truth and peace is basically the yearning for harmony in the individual and in the society.
The harmony has never truly existed, there has always been a chaos.
Society has been divided into different cultures, different religions, different nations, and all based on superstitions.
None of the divisions are valid.
These divisions show that the individual is divided within themselves, these are the projections of their own inner conflict.
They are not one within, that’s why they could not create one society, one humanity outside.
The cause is not outside.
The outside is only the reflection of the inner being.
There have been attempts all over the world to make a harmonious human society, but all have failed for the simple reason that nobody has bothered why it is not naturally harmonious.
It is not harmonious because each individual inside is divided, and their divisions are projected onto the society.
And unless we dissolve the individual’s inner divisions, there is no possibility of realizing freedom, truth and peace and creating a harmonious society in the world.
Only a society which is enlightened enough can fulfill the demand of being harmonious.
A society of enlightened people, a society of great meditators who have dropped their divisions.
That is the only possible way that some day we can drop all divisions in the society.
But first they have to be dropped in the individual.
The world can come to a harmony if meditation is spread far and wide, and people are brought to one consciousness within themselves.
Up to now it was thought revolution was the only way to create change.
Though all revolutions have failed.
Now it should be known that changing the individual and not revolution is the way, meditation brings this transformation.
It is only a question of understanding the value of meditation.
Then it is easily possible for millions of people to become undivided within themselves as conscious human beings.
Meditation has to become almost like a wildfire.
The effort is to make meditation a science so it has nothing to do with the superstition of religion.
Then there is some hope.
And people are ready.
Nobody has paid much attention to the individual, and that is the root cause of all the problems.
But because the individual seems to be so small and the society seems so big, people think that we can change society, and then the individuals will change.
This is not going to be so, because “society” is only a word, there are only individuals, there is no society.
The society has no soul, you cannot change anything in it.
You can change only the individual, howsoever small they appear.
And once you know the science of how to change the individual, it is applicable to all the individuals everywhere.
The West is not aware of what self-realization means.
It means such an absolute silence that it cannot be disturbed by anything.
Self realization means the complete disappearance of the ego.
And with disappearance of the ego, everything disappears.
The whole Western psychology up to now has not come to the point of non-ego.
It is still thinking in terms of the ego.
How to make the ego more strongly rooted, centered.
How to make the ego more healthy, normal, adjusted.
The East takes the ego itself as the disease, the whole mind is the disease.
Self realization is coming to no-self, coming to an absolute emptiness within, coming to the point where you are not.
No-mind.
The path of intelligence and intuition is the only way of real life, freedom and truth.
Life exists as a unity, but the Western standpoint is to dissect, to go to the part, to understand the part and through the part to try to comprehend the whole.
You will always miss.
“The task force should include experts who have tackled complex global threats such as terrorism, cyber attacks and nuclear armament, because anti-science is now approaching similar levels of peril”.
Amusingly, the grossest and most obvious purveyor of all those “threats” is the US federal government.
1. “Terrorism”. As Noam Chomsky pointed out about 50 years ago, the US federal government is not only the world’s biggest and worst terrorist organisation; its activities are on such a vast scale that all other terrorism is barely noise in comparison.
2. “Cyber attacks”. It’s usually a safe rule to assume that whatever Washington complains about most loudly is exactly what it has been doing itself. Undeniable and universally known examples such as Stuxnet are few, because Washington adheres to the principle of “plausible deniability”. But it’s pretty obvious that the government that set up and maintains the NSA with its tens of thousands of employees, huge budget and acres of computers did so for a reason.
3. “Nuclear armament”. According to Wikipedia – which itself is virtually a bought-and-paid-for mouthpiece of Washington – “It is estimated that the United States produced more than 70,000 nuclear warheads since 1945, more than all other nuclear weapon states combined… The United States’ total nuclear inventory is 5,800, with around 3,800 active warheads in the stockpile and another 2,000 retired warheads awaiting dismantlement”. The USA also has several thousand tons of chemical weapons (just try to imagine how much poison gas it takes to weigh as much as a cruiser!) despite having solemnly undertaken to destroy it all by 2017. And there is a great deal of evidence that it is very active in developing biological weapons.
4. “Anti-science”. The US federal government is the world leader in disinformation about science and medicine – no mean feat in a highly competitive field. Like other governments, it has attempted to browbeat public opinion by brandishing authority; whereas true science is the exact opposite of appeals to authority, which are more characteristic of religion. Many great scientists and philosophers have insisted on this principle, including Dr Richard Feynman. Perhaps it was best enunciated over 150 years ago:
“The improver of natural knowledge absolutely refuses to acknowledge authority, as such. For him, scepticism is the highest of duties; blind faith the one unpardonable sin. And it cannot be otherwise, for every great advance in natural knowledge has involved the absolute rejection of authority, the cherishing of the keenest scepticism, the annihilation of the spirit of blind faith; and the most ardent votary of science holds his firmest convictions, not because the men he most venerates hold them; not because their verity is testified by portents and wonders; but because his experience teaches him that whenever he chooses to bring these convictions into contact with their primary source, Nature — whenever he thinks fit to test them by appealing to experiment and to observation — Nature will confirm them. The man of science has learned to believe in justification, not by faith, but by verification”.
– T.H. Huxley, “On the advisableness of improving natural knowledge (1866)”
[…] As C.J. Hopkins has written, the left means to criminalize dissent. Those of us who are vaccine-resistant are soon to be outcasts, deprived of jobs and entry into everyday businesses. This kind of discrimination should remind everyone of …oh, Germany three quarters of a century ago. Huxley also wrote, "The propagandist's purpose is to make one set of people forget that certain other sets of people are human." That is precisely what the left is up to, what BLM is planning, what Critical Race Theory is all about. […]
